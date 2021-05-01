Construction Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 729 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after acquiring an additional 337,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 174.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.