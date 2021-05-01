Contentos Reaches Market Cap of $111.31 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Contentos has a market capitalization of $111.31 million and approximately $50.42 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.13 or 0.00867402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,006,788,647 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

