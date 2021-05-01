Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMMC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.75.

TSE CMMC opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of C$855.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

