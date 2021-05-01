CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Shares of CORR stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.