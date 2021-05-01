Cormark Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. TFI International has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $88.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

