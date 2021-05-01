Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,221,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,513,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $62.27 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.31%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

