Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,776 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $801.48 million, a P/E ratio of 518.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.