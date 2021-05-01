Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.