Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,631,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.