Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

KLIC opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

