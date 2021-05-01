Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

