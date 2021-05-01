Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP David L. Morse Sells 35,004 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corning stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

