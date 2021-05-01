Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNIG remained flat at $$23.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corning Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

