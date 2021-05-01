Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.73. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 574 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $923.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

