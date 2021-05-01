CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $1,025.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $950.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $941.27.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $854.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $861.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $604.96 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.