Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.68-$2.78 EPS.

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $36.67. 946,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,882. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

