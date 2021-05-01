Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

ETR:1COV opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.61. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

