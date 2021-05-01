Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €79.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

ETR BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of €71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13. Basf has a 52 week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

