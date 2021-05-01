Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.50 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.06) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.51 ($14.72).

TKA opened at €11.12 ($13.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.59. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

