Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $250.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

