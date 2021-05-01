Credit Suisse Group Boosts Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $81.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

TNL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.30.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,808,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,092,000.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

