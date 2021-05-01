Credit Suisse Group Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $70.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

CMS stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $64.39. 2,388,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

