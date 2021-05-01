Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $20.98 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

