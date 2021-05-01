Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen Sells 2,284 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cricut stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Get Cricut alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.