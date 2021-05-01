Critical Analysis: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.30, indicating a potential downside of 17.50%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than First Midwest Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.89 $26.55 million $1.68 14.10 First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 2.78 $199.74 million $1.98 10.59

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82% First Midwest Bancorp 14.29% 6.02% 0.73%

Summary

SmartFinancial beats First Midwest Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM), and credit cards; internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 115 locations and 184 ATMs in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

