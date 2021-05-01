Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $854.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $861.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $604.96 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

