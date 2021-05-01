Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT opened at $52.47 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

