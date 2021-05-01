Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

