Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,431 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

NWE stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 72.51%.

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

