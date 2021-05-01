Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $47.56 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $280,385.97. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

