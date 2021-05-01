Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 102.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,767 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

