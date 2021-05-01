Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $9,844,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CIB stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.48%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

