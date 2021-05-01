Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $207.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crown Castle International traded as high as $188.22 and last traded at $188.20, with a volume of 51090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.19.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.