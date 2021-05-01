Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

