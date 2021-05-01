Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director Sells $36,659.84 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCK opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

