Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Crown stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $69,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

