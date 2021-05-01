Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, is junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The firm holds 51.56% working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 252,100 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

