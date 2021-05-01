Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 654 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

