Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

