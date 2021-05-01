Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,493 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

