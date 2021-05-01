Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

FHLC opened at $61.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

