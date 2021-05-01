CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Issues Earnings Results

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%.

Shares of CRY stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 1,892,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,978. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

