CryptoFranc Hits Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $13,955.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001984 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.00820949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044698 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.