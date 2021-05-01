Crypton Tops One Day Volume of $423.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Crypton has a market cap of $561,195.31 and approximately $423.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00070334 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00282966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00168547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,707,288 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

