CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE:CTS traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,738. CTS has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

