CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

