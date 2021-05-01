Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1,086.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

FREQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $254,379.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $910,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,488 shares of company stock worth $2,094,299. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.