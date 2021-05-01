Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGEM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.