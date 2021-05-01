CURO Group (CURO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.20 million. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 3.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

