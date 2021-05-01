CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $939.22 million. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.